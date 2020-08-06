BB13's Asim Riaz badly injured after goons attack him, fans trend #GetwellSoonAsim

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIMRIAZ77.OFFICIAL BB13's Asim Riaz badly injured after goons attack him

Bigg Boss 13's finalist Asim Riaz has been in the news for his upcoming song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, sung by Arijit Singh. The song is a treat for AsiManshi fans as the actor will be reuniting with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana in the song. However, on Thursday, Asim ruled the trends after he got badly injured. In an Instagram video story, Asim shared that he was cycling on Wednesday night when a few goons came from behind and attacked him. He also showed his injuries which left his fans worried.

Asim shared pictures and videos of his injuries and informed about the incident. Soon after, fans started trending #GetwellSoonAsim on Twitter, and flooded the social media with wishes for his speedy recovery. One Twitter user wrote, "This is height of cowardness and shamelessness.Please @imrealasim lodge a complaint against those goons. How badly he has got hurt. #GetwellSoonAsim" Another wrote, "Best thing I've learned from him is that when things are though, you gotta be tougher . Don't worry & keep fighting for what you want. He was smiling and say never give up"

Check out fans' reactions here-

Cowards attacked #AsimRiaz from behind while he was cycling .



May Allah protect you from all harm, Asim. Ameen.@imrealasim#GetWellSoonAsim



pic.twitter.com/HKVqE4MDww — 𝓐𝓛𝓲 علی |🇵🇰 (@RealAli05) August 6, 2020

Those goons who injured Asim must have been sent by someone. Though I highly doubt someone, but taking anyone's name would not be good. Asim should report the matter to Police,there must have been CCTV's in that area which would have captured something. #GetWellSoonAsim #AsimRiaz — Yash Shukla (@YashasviShukla7) August 6, 2020

#AsimRiaz

Smiling through his pain said:

"It's cool, I still won't give up."

He is a fighter. Proud of you Asim.#GetWellSoonAsim — Spandana #DilKoMaineDiKasam (@SpanSim15) August 5, 2020

Best thing I've learned from him is that when things are though, you gotta be tougher . Don't worry & keep fighting for what you want.



He was smiling and say never give up 😔 #GetWellSoonAsim — 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 #DilKoMaineDiKasam (@AsimRiazi7) August 5, 2020

There's no shame in some people. Hitting from behind? Such loosers.

Still wasn't able to ruin Asim's level of patience. I'm so proud of my strong boy♥ @imrealasim

Recover soonish:)#GetWellSoonAsim — Moonchildツ (@_shikhaaaa) August 5, 2020

Stay strong and we know you are a fighter. Proud of you. That smile speaks a lot. #GetWellSoonAsim pic.twitter.com/sOnIUBqDok — Spandana #DilKoMaineDiKasam (@SpanSim15) August 5, 2020

We always got your back bro @imrealasim....ab banda apni injuries na dikai hust bcz kuch choti soch ke use fake kahe. Waah#GetWellSoonAsim — ᴀʙʜɪ👑 (@ABHI2COOL4SKUL) August 5, 2020

Mera dil mere moo me aagya hai,



Literally I'm shivering right now, after seeing what happened to #AsimRiaz 😭

Mai bayaan nahi karskta.

Asim is smiling after all that,

Peeche se maara hai haivaano ne,

Saamne se aate na 😭#AsimSquad #GetWellSoonAsim

I hope he stays safe. ❤ pic.twitter.com/X5MIUM8htx — Fardeen Jawed (@FardeenJawed) August 5, 2020

Apparently, Asim Riaz also filed a police complaint after the incident happened. His Instagram story shows him in front of a police station. Fans also requested the actor to not let go of the matter casually and urged Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter. One fan wrote, "#AsimRaiz Filed the Complain, As you can see POLICE written on the vehicle behind him. Now it's your turn @JmuKmrPolice & @JammuSp.. they goons should be behind the prison As soon as possible."

#AsimRaiz Filed the Complain,

As you can see POLICE written on the vehicle behind him.



Now it's your turn @JmuKmrPolice & @JammuSp they goons should be behind the prison As soon as possible#GetWellSoonAsim pic.twitter.com/o8k0nnIk8S — TheBeing_Rohit💙 (@TheBeing_ROHIT) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, on Monday, Himanshi Khurana shared the first look of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam on Instagram and wrote, "“Yaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August.” The poster shows Asim playing the piano with a bruised arm while the Punjabi actress-singer lovingly looks at him.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. When she entered the house, she was in a 9-year old relationship. However, things changed after her exit from the house. When she re-entered the BB13 house as Asim's connection during the end of his journey, Asim proposed to her by doing down on one knee and she said yes. The duo has already been seen in two songs -- Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakhya Kar after BB13.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage