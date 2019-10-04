Friday, October 04, 2019
     
BB 13: Bigg Boss announces major nomination twist, girls nominate boys for elimination

Bigg Boss 13 Latest Update: Which boys will be nominated for elimination tonight?  Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra and Daljeet Kaur are already in the danger zone this week.

New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2019 20:12 IST
Friday is day five of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 13", and its is time for the ladies of the house to nominate their fellow male housemates. The housemates will wake up to the song "Lift Karade" by Adnan Sami.

Connecting the song to contestant Shefali Bagga's intentions of lifting herself up as the queen of the house, the contestants begin their day with a discussion about her.

Actors Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla's relationship seems to have turned a new leaf as they indulge in banter over household chores. Soon after, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill get into a heated conversation over Paras Chabra.

Shehnaz then drags him into the conversation and asks him to make a choice between the two.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddhartha Dey get into a spat after the latter makes a sharp comment over actors making a choice of participating in "Bigg Boss" because of lack of work.

As the day progresses, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to gather in the garden area. Bringing in a major twist in the nomination procedure, the girls now get an opportunity to nominate the boys. The girls hand over a black ring to the boy they no longer want to see inside the house.

Fuelled by accusations and disagreements, the nominations intensify.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors.

