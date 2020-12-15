Barun Sobti joins Instagram; Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sanaya Irani welcomes with hilarious post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IPKKND_RABBAVE_ Barun Sobti joins Instagram

Tv actor Barun Sobti, known for his stellar characters on the small screen, has finally made his debut on Instagram. The actor received a warm welcome from his actor friends who took to his Instagram to comment and congratulate him. Barun's most popular TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sanaya Irani also took to the photo-sharing app to welcome him with a hilarious post. Sanaya shared a throwback picture and claimed that he is always the last in everything.

Welcoming Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani wrote, "Always the last one for everything. Welcome to the gram my friend @barunsobti_says." The photo shows Sanaya and Barun along with their friends in which they are posing and Barun is the last in the frame. Check out-

Another co-actor of Braun, Akkshay Dogra also shared a picture of the actor on Instagram and wrote, "Ye Barun sobti hai, inka account @barunsobti_says hai, kripya inhe message kare personal, mujhe Baksh de." The actor must be flooded with messages by fans asking about his Instagram account.

On Monday, Barun Sobti shared his first Instagram photo with the caption, "Change is the only Constant....It's Happening! Time to make the Magic Happen... Hello Insta Fam." In his into, the actor wrote, "Thinking about my next meal!" which earned him many comments from his friends.

TV actor Akkshay Dogra wrote, "Where’s lunch tomorrow bro?" Gautam Hegde commented, "Kahaan kare lunch? Made In Punjab?"

On the work front, Barun Sobti was last seen in Halahal. It was a crime story inspired by true events, about a father in search of the truth behind his daughter's death. His performance in the web show Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side was also much praised by the fans.