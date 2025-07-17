Barkha Bisht to join Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2? Here's what we know so far Well-known television actress Barkha Bisht has reportedly joined the cast of Ekta Kapoor's hit television series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' season 2, which is all set to premiere soon.

Ektaa Kapoor's hit television series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is all set to return to television with its second season. Recently, the makers of the show revealed that former actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani will be seen as 'Tulsi Virani' in the fresh season and also shared her first look from the show. The news has created a stir on social media regarding the show's star cast. According to recent updates, well-known television actress Barkha Bisht has confirmed that she will be joining the show.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Barkha expressed her excitement on joining the iconic show and said, "Yes, I am joining the show,” but remained tight-lipped about her character. “I can’t reveal much about the role right now." According to reports, Barkha will play the love interest of Mihir Virani's love interest (played by Amar Upadhyay). However, neither Barkha nor the makers have commented on this.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 premiere date

Last week, Ektaa Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared the promo of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 along with its premiere date. As per the given details, the show will premiere on Star Plus on July 29, 2025, at 10.30 pm and will be available to stream on the JioHotstar platform.

Ektaa captioned the post as, "Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par."

On the work front

In her acting career so far, Barkha has featured in several television shows which including 'Kamini', 'Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne', and 'Ratri Ke Yatri'. She also starred in 'Kkusum: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Kahaani', 'Aahat', 'Babul Ki Bitiya Chali Doli Saja Ke' and others.

