Barkha Bisht confirms divorce with Indraniel Sen Gupta, says 'One of the toughest decisions'

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sen Gupta got married in 20028 and have a daughter named Miera. Since the pair has been living apart for two years, there have been persistent allegations regarding their relationship. Their divorce is likely to go through, according to the most recent rumours, and Barkha has confirmed this as well.

Accordion to Etimes, Barkha revealed that her divorce from Indraneil will be finalised soon. She further went on to say that this is one of the toughest decisions in her life. The cause for their separation was not further discussed, but she did say that her kid and her work are her current top concerns. "Meira is my top priority because I am a single mother. On the professional front, I've been working on exciting OTT projects. I'm open to good TV and movie projects, too, she added.

On the set of Pyaar Ke Do Naam, Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta met and fell in love. They dated for several years before getting married in March 2008. Meira, the 11-year-old daughter of the couple, was born. The actress said that her baby is her primary priority but would not discuss the reasons for the breakup.

Barkha made her debut with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in the television industry. She later appeared in a number of TV dramas, including Chandragupta Maurya, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The tv actress has also worked in movies such as Raajneeti, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, PM Narendra Modi, Ami Shubhash Bolchi and more.

