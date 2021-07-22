Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY/ERICAFERNANDES BARC TRP Report Week 28: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke disappoints, Shilpa Shetty's Super Dancer 4 drips | Full List

Thursday marks the result day of various TV shows which comes in the form of BARC TRP list. This week was for week 28 of the year 2021 and gives an insight into how your favourite daily soap and reality show performed. Fans were eager to see whether the newly launched show 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' worked well on the charts or not. Sadly, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's charm wasn't able to win everyone over as the show was unable to spot a space in the list of top 5 shows. Not only this but the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur has also dripped down. Speaking about the top spot, it was yet again scored by 'Anupamaa.' Just in case you are not well versed with the positions, check out the full BARC TRP report of Week 28 ie from Saturday, July 10th to Friday, July 16th here.

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa which has been going quite strong came on the first spot with 3.9 million impressions.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma earned 3.3 million impressions and came on the second position.

3. Imlie

Imlie featuring Subum Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh earned 2.9 million impressions this week.

4. Indian Idol 12

The singing reality show which is known for its controversies surrounding its contestants and judges secured fourth position with 2.7 million impressions.

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spinoff of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in lead got 2.6 million impressions.