Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY/@SAIRAT_FAN BARC TRP Report Week 17: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beats Anupamaa to be on top

The BARC TRP report for Week 17 i.e from April 24 to April 30 is here and it shows a massive twist. After ruling the TRP chart for weeks, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa has now dropped to number three. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is now taken the top spot, followed by Star Plus’ Imlie. Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fourth position as Kartik and Sirat's chemistry kept the viewers hooked, while Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya on number five.

Let's know the TRP ratings of the serials in Week 17. Which TV show managed to win the hearts and which is out of the Top 5 race?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Star Plus' TV tops the TRP list this week. The show is at the top with 11986 impressions.

Imlie: Fans are loving Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's chemistry as well as the storyline. It has managed to keep the audiences hooked to their TV screens and bagged the second spot with 11386 impressions.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has dropped to number three after ruling the top position for weeks. The show was unbeatable since the beginning of the year, but now is replaced by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. ​The show is on the third spot with 10944 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Utsav's show featuring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra has managed to gain the audience amid COVID19 induced lockdown.

Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer show has reached top five list with 9016 impressions.