BARC TRP Report Week 12: Anupamaa reigns, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 enters top 5

Star Plus show Anupamaa continues its winning streak in the 12th week of the BARC TRP list as well, Starring actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show revolves around extramarital affair and how the leading lady gets a hold of her life after devoting herself to her husband and his family for over 25 years. The show has been winning hearts for its stellar screenplay and spectacular performances. Currently, love is making a comeback in the lives of Anupamaa and Vanraj which has been keeping the audience hooked to their small screens. Other than Anupama, shows like Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue to entertain the fans, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin failed to make it to the Top 5 this week. Interestingly, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has made an entry into BARC TRP. list.

Let's know how was the TRP rating of your favorite shows and which were the top 5 in BARC TRP Report in 12th week

Anupamaa

In the 12th week of the year as well, viewers have given their endless love to the Star Plus' hit show 'Anupamaa' and made it the highest-rated daily soap in the BARC TRP list. It stars Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Madalsa Sarma as Kavya and Sudhanshu Panday as Vanraj. On Friday, Rupali informed her fans that she has tested Covid positive and has quarantined herself. This may affect the TRP of the show for the coming week.

Imlie

At the same time, Star Plus' show 'Imli' stepped up from third to second slot in the list of Top 5 of TRP. The serial has been a constant in the list and making sure to hold the viewers' attention with its drama and new twists. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Naira and Kartik aka actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan respectively have managed to hook the audience to the show even after years of it running on the TV. Currently, the show stars Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik and has completed week 11 on number 3rd position.

Kundali Bhagya

TV serial 'Kundali Bhagya', produced by Ekta Kapoor, which used to shine at number 1 at one point in time, has managed to revive its magic. The show had made a comeback in the Top 5 list of TRP ratings two weeks ago and has maintained to be in Top 5 still.. This week the show stands on number 4.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 made a surprising entry in the top 5. The show tells the story of a young girl Gehna who works as a domestic help for the Desai family.