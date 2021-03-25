BARC TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa continues to rule, Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta... in top 5

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY,SARYA12 Anupamaa continues to rule, Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta... in top 5

TV actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Star Plus show Anupamaa continues to rule the BARC TRP list in the 11th week as well. The show has been the audience's favorite since it began and as the drama is unfolding new twists, viewers are even more hooked to it. Other than Anupama, shows like Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to win love. However, Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya is managing to attract numbers once again. On the other hand, one of the longest-running shows-- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai -- also keeps its feet firmly in the top 5 list.

Let's know how was the TRP rating of your favorite shows and which were the top 5 in BARC TRP Report.

Anupamaa

In the 11th week of the year as well, viewers have given their complete love to the Star Plus' hit show 'Anupamaa' and made it the highest-rated one in the BARC TRP list. The show managed to garner 3.5 million viewership impressions. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sarma and Sudhanshu Panday.

Kundali Bhagya

TV serial 'Kundali Bhagya', produced by Ekta Kapoor, which used to shine at number 1 at one point in time, has managed to revive its magic. The show had made a comeback in the Top 5 list of TRP ratings last week by taking the fifth position. This week the show stands on number 2 with 2.9 million viewership impressions.

Imlie

At the same time, Star Plus' show 'Imli' slipped down to the third spot from the second place in the list of Top 5 of TRP. This serial occupies the third number with 2.8 million viewership impressions. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Another Star Plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' has made it to the top 5. The show has been appreciated by the audience a lot and reserves a position for itself in the TRP rating list. It stands at number 4 with 2.7 million viewership impressions. Interestingly, the show has managed to retain its charm ewven after the leading duo is missing since Neil and Aishwarya are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the characters of 'Naira' and 'Kartik' have managed to hook the audience to the show even after years of it running on the TV. The show stars Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik and has completed week 11 on number 5 position.