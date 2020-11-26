Image Source : FILE IMAGE/YOUTUBESCREENGRAB BARC TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya in top spot, Imli makes surprising entry; check top shows of the week

Every Thursday, BARC comes up with new TRP list that gives an insight into the performance of your favourite Television show. Yet again, another one was released today and we got to know which shows made their place in the top spots. Quite evidently, shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya made their place in the top 5 but there was something more for everyone. Interestingly, a new show Imli that has been catching the attention of the viewers made its position in the top. Interested about your favourite show’s position in the TRP report of Week 46 (from November 14 to November 20)? Have a look at the full list listed out by BARC here:

1. Anupamaa

The Star Plus show Anupamaa has grabbed first spot on the TRP report with 8008 impressions. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey playing the crucial roles in the drama-packed show.

2. Kundali Bhagya

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kundali Bhagya

The show featuring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role is one of the very popular spin-off of the recent times. Zee TV's show has once again managed to claim the second spot with 7135 impressions..

3. Kumkum Bhagya

Image Source : FILE IMAGE KumKum Bhagya

The show featuring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee in the lead has grabbed the third spot with 5867 impressions.

4. Imli

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Imli show

The new show Imli that began on November 16 stars Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles and got 559 4 impressions.

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spinoff of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi and gained 5040 impressions this week occupying the fifth spot.