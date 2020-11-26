Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. BARC TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya in top spot, Imli makes surprising entry; check top shows of the week

BARC TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya in top spot, Imli makes surprising entry; check top shows of the week

BARC TRP Report: Interestingly, a new show Imli made entry in the list of top 5 shows. Want to know about your favourite show’s position in the TRP report of Week 46 (from November 14 to November 20)? Have a look at the full list listed out by BARC.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2020 19:51 IST
BARC TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya in top spot, Imli makes surprising entry; check top shows of the wee
Image Source : FILE IMAGE/YOUTUBESCREENGRAB

BARC TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya in top spot, Imli makes surprising entry; check top shows of the week

Every Thursday, BARC comes up with new TRP list that gives an insight into the performance of your favourite Television show. Yet again, another one was released today and we got to know which shows made their place in the top spots. Quite evidently, shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya made their place in the top 5 but there was something more for everyone. Interestingly, a new show Imli that has been catching the attention of the viewers made its position in the top. Interested about your favourite show’s position in the TRP report of Week 46 (from November 14 to November 20)? Have a look at the full list listed out by BARC here:

1. Anupamaa 

The Star Plus show Anupamaa has grabbed first spot on the TRP report with 8008 impressions. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey playing the crucial roles in the drama-packed show.

2. Kundali Bhagya 

India Tv - Kundali Bhagya

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Kundali Bhagya

The show featuring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role is one of the very popular spin-off of the recent times. Zee TV's show has once again managed to claim the second spot with 7135 impressions.. 

3. Kumkum Bhagya

India Tv - KumKum Bhagya

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

KumKum Bhagya

The show featuring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee in the lead has grabbed the third spot with 5867 impressions.

4. Imli

India Tv - Imli show

Image Source : SCREENGRAB

Imli show

The new show Imli that began on November 16 stars Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles and got 559 4 impressions.

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spinoff of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi and gained 5040 impressions this week occupying the fifth spot.

 

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News