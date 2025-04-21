Bank cashier to leading the second longest TV serial, a look at Shivaji Satam's journey | Birthday Special CID actor Shivaji Satam turned 75 on Monday. On the occasion, let's have a look at his journey from a bank employee to ACP Pradyuman.

New Delhi:

At present, the name of the CID 2 is on everyone's lips. The second season was aired recently and is also getting a good response. The show has been entertaining the fans for more than 20 years. This time, some changes have also been made in this show.; however, its casting has remained almost the same since the time this show started. On Monday, Shivaji Satam is celebrating his 75th birthday. Let us take a look at the actor's career so far.

Shivaji used to work in a bank

Shivaji Satam was born on April 21, 1950 in Devgarh, Maharashtra. He is counted among the veteran actors of the Maratha film industry. Shivaji Satam has done commendable work in the world of TV. Apart from this, he has also appeared in Bollywood and Marathi films. Shivaji did not want to become an actor in his life. If reports are to be believed, he used to work as a cashier in the Central Bank of India. But fate had something else in store for him.

After working as a cashier, Shivaji became the inspection officer of the same bank. After this, his interest in theatre grew and he started doing plays. The actor was doing one such play on the occasion of a festival when actor Bal Dhuri, who played the role of Raja Dasharath in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, noticed him. After this, he got the opportunity to work first in theatre and then in films.

In which films did Shivaji Satam work?

In the year 1988, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah's film Pestonji was released. Shivaji Satam started acting with this film. After this, he worked in films like 100 Days, Yashwant, Ghulam-e-Mustafa, Yugpurush, China Gate, Suryavansham, Wajood and Pukar. This was the time when the CID show had not even started. Even after being associated with CID, he continued to do films in Bollywood. But since he was in the lead role in the show, the actor has not done many films in the last few years. He has appeared in films like De Dhakka, Hapus, Haseena Dilruba, Bamboo and Juna Furniture.

Has Shivaji's role come to an end in CID 2?

Shivaji Satam has been associated with this show as a lead actor for 27 years. He is seen in the role of ACP Pradyuman. This show started in the year 1998 and till now, 1583 episodes have been aired. The show is getting love from the fans again. Shivaji Satam has not been seen in this show for the last few episodes. According to the plot, a new ACP has entered the show. But there is a possibility of ACP Pradyuman returning to the show once again.

