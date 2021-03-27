Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor's heartfelt birthday wish for boyfriend Milind Chandwani: It feels like a dream

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVIKAGOR Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor opened up about dating Roadies fame Milind Chandwani last year. The diva has been sharing many lovestruck pictures on Instagram since then. On Saturday, the TV actress penned down a heartfelt post for her boyfriend and said it all feels like a dream but is her reality. Sharing a gorgeous picture of the two, Avika wrote, "Happy birthday... You have made me the person I’m today. This confidence that I have is because of you, the kindness that you see is also inspired by you."

She added, "You made me believe that there is a way to live life with Love. You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday. I know I annoy you a lot & you know I’m sorry for a lot of things, thank you for the patience, thank you for being so understanding and believing in me and helping me evolve. Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend together - inspiring each other & fulfilling dreams with each other"

"I’m blessed to have you in my life. I love you . Today.. tomorrow & forever."

In November last year, Avika Gor confirmed that she is dating Roadies 17 contestant Milind Chandwani. She shared pictures with Milind and talked about their relationship. However, the actress also disclosed that she has no plans of getting married soon. Captioning her photo, the actress wrote: "La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind human is mine. And I'm his.. forever. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow and truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner."

"So, it feels like a dream, but it's real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I'm feeling today.." she added.

"Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that's going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin 'log kya kahenge' waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. (I want to reveal about my relationship as I don't care what people have to say.)"

Talking about Avika Gor, she rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Balika Vadhu. She has been seen in many music videos and reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Khatra Khatra Khatra.