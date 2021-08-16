Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: FIRST look of Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta as Priya and Ram released

Lead protagonists Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta recently unveiled the poster of the show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' on the 'Indian Idol 12' finale. Talking about the same, Disha Parmar who will be seen portraying the character of 'Priya', shared: "I really hope people accept the season 2 of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' just the way they accepted the first. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I really hope that people also enjoy it."

Season 2 of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' will explore the dynamics of two individuals in their mid 30s who gradually find a way to love one another after their marriage. Disha and Nakuul are going to play the roles of 'Ram' and 'Priya'.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were seen together in their TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. The show ended in 2014 after a successful run for two years.

The 28-year-old actress Disha is also known for her roles in daily soaps like 'Woh Apna Sa' and 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai'. She said further about accepting the offer: "I had taken a bit of a sabbatical from television which I do usually between two shows and nothing was really exciting and this (Bade Acche Lagte Hain) call came in and I said, 'hey, wait. I want to explore this'."

Not only Disha but Nakuul also seems excited and shared that he is looking forward to bringing the character of 'Ram Kapoor' on screen.

He added: "It's a story I've watched, my parents have loved and I just felt it would be a unique challenge. The role is something I've never played in my career until now so I was actually very upbeat and now closer to the launch I feel very, very excited about it."

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

