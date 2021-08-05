Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SOFIAJKW Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta to reunite after eight years

The names of many TV stars have popped up as the leads in the second season of the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. It was earlier said that Divyanka Tripathi will play the protagonist opposite Nakuul Mehta but she confirmed that she has rejected the show. The latest reports claims that Disha Patani will be seen as the leading lady of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The actress will reunite with Nakuul Mrhta after eight years.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were seen together in their TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. The show ended in 2014. Now, they are all set to romance again on the small screen.

While Divyanka Tripathi had given the look test of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, she rejected the show claiming she did not relate to the character. She told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2."

Talking about the onscreen pairing, she told Etimes, "As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprise after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show’s team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let’s give the look test and see how our pair actually looks onscreen."