Ayushmann Khurrana surprises Amitabh Bachchan with special birthday wish, sings 'Kabhi Kabhie' on KBC 18

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to make a special appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote his upcoming film Udta Teer with co-star Sara Ali Khan. In a new promo released by the makers, the actor is seen surprising host Amitabh Bachchan with a heartfelt birthday wish. Ayushmann also sings the classic song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein' for the veteran actor as part of the show's birthday week special episode.

Ayushmann surprises Amitabh Bachchan with a special birthday wish

The new promo of KBC 18 released by the makers offers a glimpse of a special moment where Ayushmann Khurrana turns into a radio jockey and gives Amitabh Bachchan a special introduction in a classic radio-host style. He also sings ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, a song associated with one of Big B's films.

Introducing Big B in his signature radio style, Ayushmann said, "Radio andaaz mein aapka introduction diya jaaye... KBC Radio par, 'Maan Na Maan, Main Hoon Aapka Ayushmann!' This is Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Week, so coming up next on AB 84.0, stay tuned." He then sings the famous song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein’ as the audience cheers for his performance.

Sharing the promo, Sony LIV on Instagram wrote, "Ayushmann’s musical birthday wish for AB! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par." Take a look:

About Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer is scheduled to hit theatres on October 23, 2026. The film was earlier slated to release on October 9; however, the makers decided to postpone it and shared the announcement on October 2, the day Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 was released. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Brijendra Kala and others.

When and where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

The eighteenth season of Sony TV's famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Saturday, from 9 pm onwards. Viewers can also watch the show on Sony LIV.

About KBC 18's AB's birthday week special

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week special episode celebrates the superstar's legacy and his long association with the show. For the unversed, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will turn 84 on October 11, 2026

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