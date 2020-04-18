Image Source : TWITTER Do you know Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law played the role of Trijata in Ramayan?

As India faces a lockdown on account of coronavirus pandemic, the government chose to bring back on air a popular series called Ramayana - produced by Ramanand Sagar - first aired during 1987-1988 on DD National. This television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name - primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas - has caught the fancy of the nation once again. Do you know that actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a connection with the popular TV series Ramayan? Yes, the Bala actor's mother-in-law Anita Kashyap played an important character in the show.

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashypa mother Anita Kashyap played the role of Trijata in Ramanand Sagar;s Ramayan. Trijata, despite being a 'rakshasa' or a demon, was a kind-hearted soul who took care of Sita when she was captured by Ravana in Ashoka Vatika. Trijata treated Sita just like her daughter.

In the Ramayana, Trijata appears as a wise old rakshasi, who dreams of Ravana's destruction and Rama's victory. She accompanies Sita on a survey of the battlefield of the war between Rama and Ravana, and reassures Sita of Rama's well-being when Sita sees her husband unconscious and presumes him dead. In later Ramayana adaptations, Trijata becomes the daughter of Vibhishana, the brother of Ravana who sides with Rama. She plays a much greater role in later versions, especially Southeast Asian ones.

Ramayan, which was a Sunday morning staple in the Eighties, returned to TV last month. The show that featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and other prominent actors, airs on DD National twice a day. The show resonates with today's generation even today.

