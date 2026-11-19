Television actor Avinash Mishra has reacted to the speculation surrounding his relationship with Eisha Singh after reports of a possible fallout between the two surfaced on social media. The rumours began after fans noticed that Eisha had reportedly unfollowed Avinash on Instagram.

Avinash Mishra pens note amid breakup rumours with Eisha Singh

Addressing the chatter, Avinash shared a note on his Instagram Story, requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. While he did not directly mention Eisha or confirm reports of a breakup, his message appeared to address the ongoing discussion about their personal lives.

"Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace," he wrote.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVINASH MISHRA)Avinash Mishra's statement

Neither Avinash nor Eisha has directly confirmed or denied the breakup speculation so far. However, the duo's photos on each other's respective Instagram accounts remain. Fans have also showered their love on their photos.

Why did breakup rumours surrounding Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh surface?

The two recently appeared together on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, where they were announced as the first confirmed contestants for its third season. However, Eisha's reported decision to unfollow Avinash on Instagram caught fans' attention and fuelled speculation about trouble between them.

Avinash's latest Instagram Story has now urged media pages to respect their privacy. However, the actor has not offered a direct clarification on the status of his relationship with Eisha.

The Avinash-Eisha love story

Avinash and Eisha Singh grew close during their appearance on Bigg Boss 18. Their friendship on the show gradually developed into a close bond, making them popular among viewers. The two later featured together in the music video Kala Sha Kala and several other projects.

Initially, both actors described their relationship as that of close friends. However, in 2026, Avinash publicly told Eisha, "I love you". After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the actor also thanked Eisha at his success party and once again expressed his love for her.

ALSO READ:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra bought a spacious flat at a Mumbai high-rise in May | Photos