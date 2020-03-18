Ahead of their song release, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's TikTok videos go viral

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's first song to be out soon

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fans have been dying to see them together ever since their Bigg Boss 13 stint. The rumoured lovebirds have been sending everyone into a tizzy with their camaraderie. Now, the duo is all set to impress fans once again with their chemistry in their first music video. The much-awaited track has been sung by Neha Kakkar and it titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai'. The music video is all set to release on Thursday.

This is for the first time Asim and Himanshi will be sharing the screen space after Bigg Boss 13. However, even before the song could make its way to YouTube, fans are going gaga. In order to keep netizens excited, Asim and Himanshi shared a sneak-peek with multiple TikTok videos. If you haven't come through their videos, here you go:

After this first look

I can't keep my calm



This is way way beyond my expectations..



Such a lovely song

March 19 pls come soon....



& as always #AsimRiaz is looking so dapper#AsiManshiDebut@imrealasim @realhimanshi

pic.twitter.com/KvHuIwesKg — gaffer 🇧🇩 (@gaffer92829890) March 18, 2020

Neha Kakkar's song was the best decision made for #AsiManshiDebut 🥺pic.twitter.com/upAAnlqomq — 😷 (@Kalli_Sohni) March 18, 2020

The excitement of Asim and Himanshi fans knows no bounds and it is evident from the hashtag trending on Twitter. #AsiManshiDebut is one of the top Twitter trends ever since morning.

i'm super excited to see asim in a desi look & have lot of expectations from music video, his desi look >>>#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/9BAJMBBzkj — d (@cherrypieecake) March 18, 2020

" Sometimes Heart Sees What Is Invisible to the Eyes "!!#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/mUFTbz6mHJ — SHWETA🌟 (@ShwetaC94537624) March 18, 2020

The first look of Kalla Sohna Nai was released a week back. In the poster, Himanshi can be seen sitting beside Asim and resting her head on his shoulder.

The music video was shot in Chandigarh, pictures of which went viral on social media.