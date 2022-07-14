Asim Riaz celebrates birthday with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. See INSIDE pics and videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHI KHURANA Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz turned a year wiser on July 13. The model-actor, who emerged as the runner-up of Salman Khan hosted reality show, celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana in Istanbul. One of the most loved couples of tinsel town, the duo confessed their feelings in Bigg Boss. Now, Himanshi took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of Asim's cruise birthday celebration. On the celebratory occasion, the couple opted for a romantic dinner on the cruise.

In one of the videos, Asim can be seen cutting his cake with a birthday song being played in the background. Himanshi along with the crowd was seen clapping, cheering and wishing the birthday boy. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday Asim Riaz".

For the evening, Asim looked dapper in an oversized T-shirt while Himanshi opted for a gorgeous black dress. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana step out for 'chaat-papdi' date | PICS

Asim-Himanshi Relationship

Asim Riaz garnered the spotlight during his stint on season 13 of Bigg Boss, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana. They fell in love during their stint in Salman Khan's show. Though Himanshi was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her.

Speaking about their relationship and professional commitments, Himanshi had earlier told ETimes, "It is always a great feeling to work with Asim as I get to spend time with him. Sometimes, just being around someone you love makes you feel good. When we are on sets we are complete professionals and once we get free time only then we sit and talk. If we are shooting separately and if I have time, I drop on sets to meet him but I patiently wait in his vanity for him so that he finishes his shoot and returns. Our preference is always first."