Ashish Chowdhry remembers his sister who passed away in dreadful 26/11 terror attack with old pics

Actor Ashish Chowdhry took a stroll down the memory as he remembered his dear sister, Monica on her birthday with some throwback pictures of themselves. Along with pictures Ashish penned a long note and mentioned about the special moments the siblings had spent together. The actor also shared how he would always look forward to this day as they celebrated their birthday together because Ashish's birthday came right after a week.

Ashish posted the photos and wrote in the caption, "Today’s 13th July. Waited every year for her birthday coz we celebrated together. My birthday and hers are 8 days apart. But she always took the cake and ate it too. I kept complaining and getting on her case. Lol.. But then brothers and sisters are just like that na? And I won’t stop complaining to date. Coz I miss her. Even tho she’s constantly looking out for me from wherever she is. My biggest support. My adorable big sis… Happy birthday Mona. I love you (sic)"



May celebrities took to the comments section as they dropped their love. Karanvir Bohra, Drashti Dhami, Ridhi Dogra, Tassnim Nerurkar, Anusha Dandekar, Lauren Gottlieb, Sagarika Ghatge, Genelia Deshmukh amog others showered their love on the post.

For the unversed, Ashish lost her sister to 26/11 terror attacks. Ashish's sister and brother-in-law had headed out for a dinner with a few friends on 26/11 when the Trident and Oberoi hotel was attacked by the terrorists. Monica and her husband were among the 24 dead. They were survived by two kids and Ashish is taking care of them.

Ashish is going through a tough time as he recently lost his friend-cum-brother Raj Kaushal. On his demise, Ashish penned a heartfelt note along with their picture together. "My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone."

"But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again," Ashish wrote in the caption.