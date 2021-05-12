Asha Negi takes a jibe at celebs posing while getting the jab, says 'itni overacting mat kiya karo'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHANEGI Asha Negi takes a jibe at celebs posing while getting the jab

TV actress Asha Negi on Tuesday took a potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated. "To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!" Asha said in a note she posted on Instagram.

She had a further witty dig while captioning the note. "Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?" went the caption.

Friends in the industry as well as fans loved her post. "Someone said it!!" wrote Rahul Sharma said. "Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko.. (who knows what else one will have to see next) @ashanegi," Nia Sharma wrote, in response to Asha's post. Meiyang Chang wrote: "Tu hamesha sach bol deti hai jaanemann (you always state facts)."

Other TV celebs including Anita Hasnandani, Ravi Dubey, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Heli Daruwala responded with laughter emojis.

Recently, actresses Ankita Lokhande and Arti Singh have shared videos of them getting vaccinated. Ankita could not stop chanting God's name before she got her first dose of COVID vaccine. In the video, she is seen covering her eyes and panicking as she gets the dose. Although after she got vaccinated she thanked the doctor attending to her. "I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona," she captioned the video.

On the other hand, Arti Singh also revealed that she nis scared of injections. "Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it...we need to fight this...first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen...@my_bmc thank u," she said.

(With IANS inputs)