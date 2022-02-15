Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. As 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' returns, look at THEN & NOW photos of Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy & others

As 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' returns, look at THEN & NOW photos of Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy & others

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is returning to the small screen very soon. Filled with an ensemble cast including actors like Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Amar Upadhyay and others was counted amongst one of the longest-running shows of its time. The news of its re-run has led to excitement amongst fans about how the cast looks now. In case you are one of those, here's a list of 'Kyunki' actors' then and now pictures.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2022 22:03 IST
Smriti Irani aka Tulsi then and now
Image Source : INSTA/SMRITIIRANI

Smriti Irani aka Tulsi then and now

Ekta Kapoor, on Tuesday, confirmed that one of the most iconic Indian soap operas of all time- 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is all set to re-run on Star Plus. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Ekta shared a short promo of the title track of the Smriti Irani starrer show. Fans of the show and the show's alums chimed into the comments section of the post shared by Ekta. Many wanted to know each and every detail about the some while others enquired about the cast. There were some who were excited to know how the cast including actors like-- Smriti, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, Apara Jariwala, Amar Upadhyay, Karishma Tanna and others looked now. Just in case you are also looking for the same, then you are at the right place!

Meanwhile speaking about the TV Czarina's post, she wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par."

Have a look:

Before the show hits your Television screens once again, let's have a look at how the cast looked then & now:

1. Smriti Irani:

India Tv - Smriti Irani as Tulsi

Image Source : INSTA

Smriti Irani as Tulsi

2. Amar Upadhyay:

India Tv - Amar Upadhyay aka Mihir

Image Source : INSTA

Amar Upadhyay aka Mihir

 

3. Ronit Roy:

India Tv - Ronit Roy as Mihir Virani

Image Source : INSTA

Ronit Roy as Mihir Virani 

 

4. Mouni Roy:

India Tv - Mouni Roy as Krishna Tulsi Virani

Image Source : INSTA

Mouni Roy as Krishna Tulsi Virani

 

 

5. Karishma Tanna:

India Tv - Karishma Tanna as Indu

Image Source : INSTA

Karishma Tanna as Indu

6. Mandira Bedi:

India Tv - Mandira Bedi as Mandira

Image Source : INSTA

Mandira Bedi as Mandira

7. Sudha Shivpuri:

India Tv - Sudha Shivpuri as Baa

Image Source : INSTA

Sudha Shivpuri as Baa

8. Ketki Dave:

India Tv - Ketki Dave aka Daksha Virani

Image Source : INSTA

Ketki Dave aka Daksha Virani

9. Apara Jariwala:

India Tv - Apara Jariwala aka Savita Mansukh Virani

Image Source : INSTA

 Apara Jariwala aka Savita Mansukh Virani

 

10. Sumeet Sachdev:

India Tv - Apara Jariwala aka Savita Mansukh Virani

Image Source : INSTA

 Apara Jariwala aka Savita Mansukh Virani

 

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' that ran on Star Plus from 2000-2008 revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a priest married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani.

Tulsi gets married to Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay) whose mother Savita Virani (played by Apara Mehta) disapproves of the marriage and eventually plays politics to create various obstacles in Tulsi's life.

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News