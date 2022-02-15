As 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' returns, look at THEN & NOW photos of Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy & others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SMRITIIRANI Smriti Irani aka Tulsi then and now

Ekta Kapoor, on Tuesday, confirmed that one of the most iconic Indian soap operas of all time- 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is all set to re-run on Star Plus. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Ekta shared a short promo of the title track of the Smriti Irani starrer show. Fans of the show and the show's alums chimed into the comments section of the post shared by Ekta. Many wanted to know each and every detail about the some while others enquired about the cast. There were some who were excited to know how the cast including actors like-- Smriti, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, Apara Jariwala, Amar Upadhyay, Karishma Tanna and others looked now. Just in case you are also looking for the same, then you are at the right place!

Meanwhile speaking about the TV Czarina's post, she wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par."

Have a look:

Before the show hits your Television screens once again, let's have a look at how the cast looked then & now:

1. Smriti Irani:

Smriti Irani as Tulsi

2. Amar Upadhyay:

Amar Upadhyay aka Mihir

3. Ronit Roy:

Ronit Roy as Mihir Virani

4. Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy as Krishna Tulsi Virani

5. Karishma Tanna:

Karishma Tanna as Indu

6. Mandira Bedi:

Mandira Bedi as Mandira

7. Sudha Shivpuri:

Sudha Shivpuri as Baa

8. Ketki Dave:

Ketki Dave aka Daksha Virani

9. Apara Jariwala:

Apara Jariwala aka Savita Mansukh Virani

10. Sumeet Sachdev:

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' that ran on Star Plus from 2000-2008 revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a priest married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani.

Tulsi gets married to Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay) whose mother Savita Virani (played by Apara Mehta) disapproves of the marriage and eventually plays politics to create various obstacles in Tulsi's life.