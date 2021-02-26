Arshi Khan reveals Salman Khan's reaction to her Lady Gaga inspired dress at Bigg boss 14 after-party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARSHIKOFFICIAL Arshi Khan reveals Salman Khan's reaction to her Lady Gaga inspired dress

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale was a star-studded night with all the contestants and their family present at the event. Host Salman Khan announced Rubina Dilaik as the winner who took home the beautiful trophy and Rs 36 lakhs. However, it was Arshi Khan's dress that stole away the limelight at the afterparty. Every year after the finale, superstar Salman Khan hosts a party for the contestants in his chalet. Arshi wore a Lady Gaga inspired golden outfit at the party which became the talk of the town. Even Salman was surprised to see her dress.

Arshi Khan wore an outfit that was inspired by Lady Gaga's silver coat-dress that she wore at the MTV VMAs 2020. Talking about the dress, Arshi told HT that since her designer sent it, she decided to wear it for the Bigg Boss 14 after-party. Giving details about Salman Khan's reaction to the dress, she said, "Salman saab bhi keh rahe the, 'Arshi, kya pehen ke aayi hai?'" (even Salman sir asked me what I was wearing).

Salman Khan further said, "Tu Bigg Boss ka sofa pehen kar aayi hai (Are you wearing the sofa of Bigg Boss)?"

Soon after Arshi Khan's pictures went viral, she was heavily trolled for her look. She even featured on Diet Sabya who shared her picture with that of Lady Gaga's. Reacting to the same, Arshi Khan said, "Maine Diet Sabya ko message kiya tha. Woh fishbowl jo lagaya tha uske upar Lady Gaga ne, maine sirf itna bola, ‘Main woh lagana bhool gayi, sorry’ (I messaged Diet Sabya. I just told them that I forgot to wear that fishbowl that Lady Gaga wore on her head)."

Present at the Bigg Boss 14 finale were eliminated housemates Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Kashmira Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Shehzaad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.