Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha Swami apologise over religious words on T-shirt, say trolling is 'deeply distressing'

Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani have issued a joint statement addressing the controversy surrounding a T-shirt the latter recently wore. Following an uproar, the couple mentioned strongly in their note that they had no intention to hurt religious sentiments. Arjun also made a strong note about the harrowing threats that her wife has been receiving.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami issue statement

In their statement, the couple explained that Neha had received the T-shirt as a gift from a fan in Bangkok. They said they did not know what the writing meant when she wore it. Neha was "completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt," the statement said. The couple added that they respect all religions, faiths and beliefs and would never knowingly do anything to offend a community.

They also apologised for the unintended hurt caused by the incident. "We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in future with regards to the gifts received," they said.

Couple calls online trolling and threats unacceptable

Arjun and Neha also addressed the abuse directed at the actor's wife following the controversy. They said the trolling, abusive language and threats had been deeply distressing. He added, "While we understand that people may have strong feelings about matters of religious significance, the trolling, abusive language, curses and threats directed at Neha are deeply distressing and unacceptable. A situation arising from a lack of awareness should not become a reason to subject an individual to online harassment or threats."

They also said, "It was a t-shirt gifted by a fan in Bangkok at a mall and we didnt know the meaning of what was written, we celebrate all festivals and we will never hurt anyone's sentiments in any way. We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in future with regards to the gifts received."

"We request everyone to approach this matter with understanding, sensitivity and compassion, and to refrain from spreading hate or targeting Neha and her family. We believe that mutual respect and dialogue are far more constructive than abuse and intimidation. We hope this clarification helps put the matter into perspective and request everyone to allow the situation to be addressed with dignity and understanding," they concluded. Take a look:

What is the Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami controversy?

A T-shirt worn by Arjun Bijlani's wife featured Urdu words referring to Prophet Muhammad. Neha wore the T-shirt while attending the birthday party of actor Kunal Verma and actress Puja Banerjee's son in Mumbai. Several social media users objected to the use of sacred Islamic names on casual clothing.

Following the backlash, Arjun and Neha clarified that she was unaware of the meaning of the words printed on the T-shirt.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani continues to be associated with television and entertainment projects. His titles include Chumbak and Dhammal with Pati Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

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