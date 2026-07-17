Arjun Bijlani rubbishes dating rumours with Mouni Roy, says 'not every friendship needs a romantic…'

New Delhi:

Arjun Bijlani has strongly rejected dating buzz with Mouni Roy, his long-time friend and co-star from the TV series Naagin. The rumour started when both Arjun and Mouni were seen together at a dinner party. Arjun and Mouni have shared a close friendship for more than 15 years. They became one of television's most-loved on-screen pairs after playing Ritik and Shivanya in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin in 2015.

Arjun Bijlani dismisses dating buzz with Mouni Roy

In his response, Arjun strongly rejected the rumours and defended his friendship of several years. Sharing a strongly worded note, which has since been deleted, Arjun wrote, "Dear Clickbait pages, two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create (sic)."

He further appealed to media outlets to avoid spreading misleading information. "We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't (sic)."

Krystle D'Souza also slammed Mouni and Arjun's dating reports

Krystle D'Souza recently also came out in support of Arjun and Mouni after the rumours surfaced. Reacting to the paparazzi post, she slammed the speculation and wrote, "What is this nonsense. Just for views, you guys will post anything."

Mouni Roy recently parted ways with Suraj Nambiar

Earlier this year, Mouni announced that she and her former husband Suraj Nambiar had separated. In a joint statement, they wrote, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship (sic)."

It further added, "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj (sic)."

Also read: After separation from Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy reveals the biggest rumour she's heard: 'That I am gay'