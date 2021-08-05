Arjun Bijlani being favoured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Shweta Tiwari breaks silence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani

Sourabh Raaj Jain's eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has created an uproar among the audience. Seemingly upset fans have taken to social media to call out the makers accusing them of unfair eviction. Sourabh was evicted from the show after his KKK 11 co-contestant Arjun Bijlani used his 'K medal' to nominate the actor for the eviction task. Sourabh, who was immune in the first place, lost the task bidding adios to the stunt based reality show.

Recently, actress Shweta Tiwari, who is also a part of the show reacted to Sourabh's eviction. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi on the Mumbai streets with her daughter Palak Tiwari when they probed her about the same.

"He (Sourabh) was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. I think he (Arjun) could have chosen someone else but it's done now. We have come home now," she told the photographers.

One of them also asked her if the makers are favouring Arjun. Quashing the accusations, the actress said, "I don't think they are favouring a particular contestant. But I felt in that particular act, Vishal had done better. Even Arjun had lost in some stunts."

Earlier, Arjun also reacted to all the online trolling in a Twitter post. His tweet read, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn’t .But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

Meanwhile, Sourabh also shared his thoughts over his elimination in one of his recent post. Alongside, he wrote, "#FearFactorDiaries With mixed thoughts and emotions of should I or should I not, sharing this one with all of you….here I am sharing my experience and side of the story for the happenings last night. And with it a big thank you to all of you who have given me so much support, I’ve been reading the messages and I feel blessed to have you all by my side."

