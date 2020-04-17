Anusha Dandekar reacts to breakup rumours with Karan Kundra: I know who has gone to press with this

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anusha Dandekar reacts to breakup rumours with Karan Kundra

Tv actor Karan Kundra and Anush Dandekar have been in the limelight for their relationship for more than six years. The duo is always seen together and has done many projects on the small screens. After dating each other for 6 long years, it is said that they have decided to call it quits. While the actors haven't announced their separation, rumours are rife that the two lovebirds have gone their separate ways. On Thursday, VJ Anusha Dandekar broke her silence about the same and slammed the 'person' who has started the rumours by revealing details about her relationship.

In a long Instagram story post, Anusha Dandekar expressed her disappointment in people focusing on her personal life when the world is facing a crisis. She wrote, "And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace."

Karan Kundra and Anusha have been in a live-in relationship for long. While during the lockdown Karan Kundra is in Mumbai with his nephew, Anusha is at her home. The couple never shies away from PDA and keeps treating fans with their mushy photos on social media. The duo is also seen on MTC show Love School where they give tips to other couples on love.

Not just partners in love, Anusha and Karan are also business partners. They launched their clothing line together in the month of February this year. Taking to Instagram, Anusha announced their joint venture on Valentines' Day and wrote, "Today is even more special because my valentines became my business partner also." Their clothing line is called Man Up Woman Up.

