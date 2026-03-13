Anurag Dobhal health update: UK07 Rider moves out of ICU, confirms manager

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 17 fame and popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was recently involved in a car accident, following which he was admitted to the ICU. As of today, however, his health has improved significantly. Consequently, he has now been moved out of the ICU and shifted to a general ward.

Anurag's manager shared this health update via a social media post. In the photo, the YouTuber can be seen lying on the hospital bed. However, his smile and victory sign has made his fans satisfied.

Anurag's manager shares health update

Anurag's manager, Rohit Pandey, provided an update on Instagram stating that Anurag has now been discharged from the ICU. Rohit also shared a photo from the hospital, in which Anurag can be seen lying in bed and smiling. He mentioned that he is by Anurag's side 24/7 and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Upon seeing this post, fans felt a sense of relief and offered their prayers for Anurag.

Anurag was in ICU till Thursday

Anurag was involved in a car accident a few days ago. On March 7, he was live-streaming on Instagram when his Toyota Fortuner met with an accident. He sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was immediately hospitalised, and given the severity of his condition, doctors placed him in the ICU.

Anurag's allegations against his family

Anurag is also known by the name 'UK 07 Rider.' Prior to this accident, Anurag had leveled serious allegations against his family. He claimed that his family was mentally harassing him over his inter-faith marriage. In an emotional video, Anurag had described himself as feeling very lonely. However, his brother, Kalam Dobhal, refuted these allegations, stating that Anurag was making such claims merely to grab people's attention. Currently, Anurag remains under medical supervision at the hospital and his health is gradually improving.

