'Ab yeh Daadi shaadi karegi...' Anupamaa to marry Anuj Kapadia; calls Shah family an 'embarrassment'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI_HOLIC Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli's Anupamaa is not only ruling BARC ratings but also our hearts. In an upcoming episode, the show will see a major twist in the tale as Anupamaa takes a loud and clear stand for herself. In the promo video, Anupamaa is seen lashing out at the Shahs for humiliating her everytime, specially for proposing Anuj Kapadia. Warning Vanraj's family, Anu reminds everyone 'how much she did for their happiness' and now she will do something for her own. Also, she called the Shah family an embarrassment.

In the promo, Anupamaa claims that she has always been there for everyone in the family and treated them as her top priority. But, this time, she tells them she is not wrong and they (Shahs) are an embarrassment to her. "Mene iss ghar ke har sadashye ko, unki har jarurat ko sar ankho par uthaye rakhne mein, koi kasar nahi chorhi, par ab bus, main galat nhi hun, mere liye aap sabh embarrassment hain." ALSO READ: After success of Anupamaa, prequel of Rupali Ganguly-starrer to release online

"Ab bahot hua sammaan. Ab yeh daadi shaadi karegi (Enough of giving respect to you all. Now I will get married)," Anupamaa added. Dropping the video, the makers wrote, "Log chaahe sawaal uthaaye ya ungliyaan, Anuj se shaadi karne ke faisle par atal rahegi Anupama!" Take a look

In the previous episode we saw Vanraj reading all the trolls that Anupama has received on her marriage proposal to Anuj. The entire family was against her and they questioned her character and that’s when Anupama decided to take a stand for herself and goes against the Shah family. #MaAn trends after Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia romantic confession scene; Fans say 'ek hug to banta hai'

Meanwhile, after gaining a lot of popularity on television, 'Anupamaa's prequel will be released on OTT. The 11-episode prelude to the TV series will feature Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, will be reprising her role. Along with her, Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen playing her on-screen husband Vanraj.