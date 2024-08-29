Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah quits show, shares emotional video for fans | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sudhanshu Pandey plays Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who rose to fame with his role as Vanraj Shah in the popular TV show Anupamaa, apologised to his fans for his sudden exit from the daily soap. Anupamaa is the most popular Hindi TV show ever since it premiered in 2020. The actor took to his Instagram handle and did a live stream on Wednesday evening announcing his exit from Anupamaa. ''Main pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazagi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta main sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon,'' he said during his live video. Recently, several reports claimed that Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role on the show and Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia, are quitting the show.

See the video:

''I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works,'' he added.

Fans' reactions

After Sudhanshu's video went viral on the platform, his fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''All the best for new project, but your character is the jaan of the show.. Vanraj Shah Is Back... we miss you so much sir.'' ''We miss you sooo much all the best for your future. Aur raahi show ki baat aaj se dekhna band bss,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Dear brother. Vanraj was beautifully played by you. Ure a phenomenal actor. Played such a layered character it was well emoted and amazingly portrayed by you much love bhai .. see u soon.''

Apart from Sudhanshu, Anupamaa also stars Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Aashish Mehrotra in key roles. The show has completed nearly 1,400 episodes so far.