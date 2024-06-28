Anupamaa Spoiler: Will Vanraj be successful in spoiling the wedding of Dimpy and Titu?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Anupamaa Spoiler

The popular TV show Anupamaa has become the talk of the town with several twists and turns. Recently, Anu came back to India for Titu-Dimpy's wedding. However, Anu decided to find out the person who did that and expose that person to regain what she lost.

In America, Shruti gets tensed after Anuj along with Aadhya also leaves for India to attend the wedding. In the latest development, Vanraj plans to ruin Dimpy and Titu's wedding. He knows about Titu's past related to Dimpy's molestation incident and he is going to expose it soon. But not before he creates enough drama.

In another scene, Anuj breaks off his engagement with Shruti. With the relationship broken, Shruti becomes vengeful and makes it a mission to destroy Anupamaa's professional life. But later, she has a change of heart and reunites Anuj and Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Vanraj plans to reveal the past of Titu's connection to Dimpy's molestation but despite that, the duo still want to tie the knot which makes Vanraj all the more aggravated. Later, Dimpy and Titu get married. In the celebrations, Anuj and Anupamaa too were part of it. Vanraj and Kavya too took part in the Kanyadaan ceremony. Let's see, with this new development, what more twists and turns will come up.

Rupali Ganguly is currently ruling TV screens by essaying the titular role of Anupamaa. Along with her, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah and others. The show has a massive fan following and has been doing well on TRP as well.

