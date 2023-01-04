Anupamaa's Rushad Rana gets married, see INSIDE pics of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Rushad Rana's wedding to Ketaki Walawalkar was attended by Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa fame Rushad Rana, who played the role of Anirudh in the Star Plus show, married creative director Ketaki Walawalkar in a ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple's pre-wedding celebrations began on Tuesday and saw the whole Anupamaa family in attendance. Now, Rushad and Ketaki have sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony and congratulatory messages are pouring in for the newly-wed couple from all corners. In the photos from the pre-wedding bash, the entire Anupamaa cast, including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah and Gaurav Khanna, had gathered for the celebrations and seemed to have a blast.

Rushad Rana marries Anupamaa's creative director

Rusha Rana married Anupamaa's creative director Ketaki Walawalkar on Wednesday. The couple wed in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family members. They tied the nuptial knots as per Marathi traditions. Ketaki wore a saree and Rushad complemented her in a kurta pajama. The cute pictures of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media. As per the rituals, they exchanged garlands and in one of the images, Rushad put vermilion on his wife's forehead.

Read: Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee reveal second daughter’s name: 'Chief of all goddess…'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KETSWALAWALKARAnupamaa's Rushad Rana marries in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KETSWALAWALKARRushad Rana with his wife

Anupamaa family attends Rushad-Ketaki's wedding

The entire Anupamaa family was in attendance at the pre-wedding bash of Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya, Aneri Vajani aka Mukku, Aashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh and other actors from the popular Star Plus show had a blast at the functions. The photos from the time are proof that the Anupamaa family knows how to party hard, especially when it is a big day for one of their own.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIDHISHAH20Anupamaa cast at Rushad Rana's wedding

Read: Sony TV issues clarification after viewers boycott Crime Patrol episode recreating Shraddha Walkar murder

Latest Entertainment News