'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly marks 9 years of marital bliss with husband, says 'I'm nothing without you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Kumar are married for 9 years and share a boy together

Highlights Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma are married for nine years and have a son together

When Rupali made her come back to TV with Anupamaa after 7 years, she credited Ashwin for it

With the success of Anupamaa, Rupali has reportedly become the highest-paid daily soap actress

TV actress Rupali Ganguly, on Sunday, marked her ninth marriage anniversary with husband Ashwin Verma. She shared a mushy pic with Ashwin on Instagram and expressed her love for him. In the image, the husband is seen planting an affectionate kiss on the forehead of the Anupamaa actress as she smiles and captures the lovey-dovey moment on camera. In the caption to her post, Rupali wrote, "I m nothing without u. Happy anniversary my love (sic)."

Rupali's Anupamaa co-stars were quick to share their greetings with the couple as they celebrated this special day. Gaurav Khanna, whose on-screen chemistry with Rupali in Anupamaa is loved by the fans, wrote in the comments section, "Happy happy anniversary to both of you and may u hv the best of everything u both ever desire (sic)."

Aneri Vajani, who plays the character of Malvika, also wished the couple. She wrote, "Happy anniversary cutiiessss (sic)."

Many fans made edits of the couple, some of which Rupali shared on her Instagram handle. She later thanked fans in a note on behalf of the couple and wrote, "Thanking each and everyone one of you for the wonderful wishes, messages and edits... with extreme gratitude and love. Ashwin and I would like to thank all of you for making our anniversary special with your love (sic).

Recently, there was news report that claimed Rupali has become the highest-paid daily soap actress after taking on the role in Anupamaa. The show which started to air in July 2020 has been on the top of TRP charts week after week. It marked Rupali's come back to TV after seven years.

With the success of Anupamaa, it is being reported that Rupali has also become the highest-paid TV actress for a daily soap. Not just that, she has doubled her fees from Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, when the show started, to Rs 3 lakh per episode now, and takes home more salary than any of her co-stars, the news report in Bollywood Life has claimed.

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly becomes the highest paid TV actress after she doubles her fee: Report