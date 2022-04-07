'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday on set with Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROMESHKALRA Anupamaa cast celebrates the birthday of Rupali Ganguly

TV actress Rupali Ganguly turned a year older recently and in her honour the cast and crew of the hit show Anupamaa hosted a party on set where all the cast members were present and clicked merry pictures. Series director Romesh Kalra shared candid moments from the set on social media in which Rupali is seen cutting her birthday cake and everyone surrounds her like a big family. All images see the actors dressed up as their characters meaning it was a surprise they had all planned for Rupali.

The pictures show Rupali with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya and some of the Anupamaa crew members. Romesh shared the pictures on social media writing, "BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS ON THE SETS OF #anupamaa … Happy Birthday @rupaliganguly once again (sic)."

Even as Anupamaa is a huge success and has amassed a major fan following, a prequel show titled Anupama: Namaste America is all set to stream on OTT from April 25. Rupali and Sudhanshu will reprise their roles as Anupmaa and Vanraj respectively. Some pictures from the prequel's set were shared recently, giving fans a sneak-peek into Anupamaa's residence during her early years of marriage.

Bringing alive the prequel, the series will see the original cast of the television serial, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya reprising the key roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. It will unravel the early life of its lead character.

Anupama: Namaste America has become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. While talking about the prequel, Rupali shared, "The prequel will showcase a side that's never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character."

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus on weekdays at 10 PM.