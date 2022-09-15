Anupamaa: 'Proud' fans laud Rupali Ganguli for taking action against Toshu's extramarital affair

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anupamaa

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly starrer is one of the most successful television shows and is immensely loved by the audience. Show's cast, acting and plot have kept the audience hooked to the screens. In the recent episodes of the show, it was shown that Anupamaa’s son Toshu had an extramarital affair while his wife Kinjal was pregnant. It is being learnt that Toshu has been romancing another woman. When Anupamaa confronted him regarding the same, Toshu said that he 'needed a break' from Kinjal. Following which Anupamaa loses her temper when she unveils the truth to the entire family.

Anupama reacts to Toshu's claim

As Kinjal's mother revealed Toshu's truth to Anupama, she was left shocked and confronted him at the function of his newborn daughter. She accidentally revealed the truth to Kinjal, who is shattered and broken after hearing it. As Toshu tried to justify his misdeeds by saying that he only loves Kinjal, and it was just a fling. After slapping Toshu, Anupama schooled him for cheating on Kinjal. She said, "Patni pair ki juti nhi hoti joh ghar mein alag pehle aur bahar alag, patni toh mathe pe lagne wala tilak hota h, joh ghar mein bhi pujna hota hai aur bahar bhi." ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Shivangi Joshi to join Rupali Ganguly starrer? Here's the truth

Reacting to Anupama and Kinjal's statement on the take, netizens lauded the two and said, "Kinjal my darling I'm so proud of you, I really thought she will get unconscious after knowing the truth but bro, trash no.2 ko usi ki language mein kya jawab diya hai." Another wrote, "Mast dhoya re baba, Our 'SHERNI' ij back, #Anupamaa as always took the right decision first to tell the truth n then to show Paritosh his real place, #RupaliGanguly was double fire today."

Earlier, certain photos on social media suggested that Shivangi Joshi is joining the show. While her entry into Anupamaa has not been officially announced so far, several reports claimed that she will join the show as Toshu's love interest. For the unversed, Shivangi is popular for her 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' show. She recently participated in the stunt-based reality series 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' to explore new facets of her personality.

Latest Entertainment News