Anupamaa Controversy: Sudhanshu Pandey unfollows Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shah after his exit from the show

TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey, best known for playing Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' popular show 'Anupamaa' starring Rupali Ganguly, has quit the show after four years. He announced his quitting Rajan Shahi's show during an Instagram live session, surprising his 2.2 million fans. Since this announcement, there has been a stir on social media. Meanwhile, Sudhanshu new social media activity has garnered more attention adding to the Anupamaa controversy.

Sudhanshu Pandey unfollows Rupali Ganguly on Instagram

The show's fans have noticed that the actor has unfollowed Rupali Ganguly and producer Rajan Shahi on Instagram. The move has stirred up controversy. Although Sudhanshu Pandey's live video did not mention any dispute with Rupali Ganguly or Rajan Shahi, media reports are suggesting something else. Some reports claim that he had to leave due to a rift with the lead character of his show, Rupali Ganguly. Another report suggests that Sudhanshu had a tiff with Rajan Shahi, which led him to decide to quit the show.

Both Rajan and Sudhanshu have unfollowed each other on social media, which supports this claim. Additionally, some reports indicate that Sudhanshu may not have left the show on his own will, but may have been asked to leave. However, there is no clear information on the matter at the moment.

Sudhanshu Pandey went live after his exit from Anupamaa

In the live session, Sudhanshu said, 'I want to tell you all with a heavy heart that I am no longer a part of the show Anupamaa. I am not working on the show from the Raksha Bandhan episode. It has been so many days, I thought my audience might get angry with me, so I thought it was my responsibility to tell you all this myself. I will play many new characters, I will not bore you in the same role. Please keep supporting me in the future as well.'

Seems like all was not going right on the sets of Anupamaa, earlier too there were reports that Rupali and Sudhanshu had a cold war going on the sets of the popular show. But the actors only called it a 'difference of opoion on certain things'. Moreover, reports also claimed that Sudhanshu was upset with the entry of Gaurav Khanna (Anuj Kapadia), as the second lead in the show, as he felt his screen time would decrease.

