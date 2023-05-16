Anupamaa: Apara Mehta opens up about her character in Rupali Ganguli's show, says 'a role which...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Apara Mehta and Rupali Ganguli

Anupamaa has been the most popular TV show since the day it began. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show has been grabbing eyeballs for its latest storyline. Amid this, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress Apara Mehta shared what prompted her to take up the show 'Anupamaa', despite the fact that she is playing a cameo in it. The drama becomes more engaging and interesting in the previously shown trailer when Anupama decides to relocate to the United States after signing a three-year contract with Malti Devi's (Apara Mehta) dancing academy.

Anupama has always looked up to Malti Devi in terms of dance and her goals. She is Anupama's tutor, and her character has numerous layers. Sharing about the same, she said "Malti Devi has worked very hard to be at the place where she is today, she is not just known nationally but internationally as well. She comes back to Ahmedabad as Malti Devi wants someone who is capable of taking care of her gurukul and she is in search of good dancers for it. Malti Devi's search ends at Anupama and from here, the audience will see a new equation between Anupama and Malti Devi."

"Malti Devi's entry in Anupama's life will alter many things in it. Anupama will be taught to have self-worth, which will be a major change in Anupama's life. This is the first time she will keep herself first and others later. Malti Devi is going to be a strict teacher, but at the same time, she will make Anupama realise her own value and identity. It will be intriguing and interesting to watch how the story unfolds in the life of Anupama," added the actress.

She further briefed about her character and said, "My character of Malti Devi is a cameo for three to four months and let's see how the character turns out to be. It is a role which I deserve. It has been twenty-five years in the television industry, but there are very few roles that I'll always remember."

About Anupamaa

The TV serial which stars Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Gaurav Khanna, airs on Star Plus. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. The show has taken an interesting twist in the upcoming episode, as Anuj has decided not to come to Ahmedabad to meet Anupama. After learning about his decision, Anupama gets angry and tells her family members that she is now all alone and will restart her life with a new perspective.

