Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly gets sweet birthday surprise from family after she tests positive for COVID; WATCH

Rupali Ganguly gets sweet birthday surprise from family after she tests positive for COVID-19; WATCH

The most popular TV show Anupamaa's leading lady Rupali Ganguly had a quarantine birthday this year as she was tested positive for COVID-19. But her family left no stone unturned to make the day special for her. Rupali took to her Instagram and shared adorable videos of her husband, son and other family members cutting a cake outside her residential building to mark her birthday. The actress joined in the celebrations from her room's window.

In the video, the family members can be seen singing the birthday song for her. The actress was overwhelmed by her family's gesture and penned a heartfelt note as she shared a few videos. Rupali wrote, "When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine awwwwwwwwwww Thank u @vijayganguly @ashwinkverma for making the efforts and making my Rudransh, my little Jojo bunny cut the cake THU THU THU thank u."

Rupali also posted a video thanking her fans for their birthday greetings and warm wishes. She wrote, "Birthday thank u post for the people who have never met me but yet love me and support me so much."

Rupali had been shooting for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Rupali took to Instagram to inform her fans about her reports. She revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and is currently in quarantine.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

Besides Rupali, actor Ashish Mehrotra, Sudhanshu Pandey, director Rajan Shahi have also tested positive for coronavirus.