Anupama cast exit to Bigg Boss 18 fights, biggest TV controversies of recent times

Bollywood controversies and fights remain in the news on most days, but the TV world is also getting embroiled in controversies these days. Fights of many TV celebrities have also been in the news for some time. Know who those celebrities are and the controversies related to them in this article.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has been embroiled in a controversy since the year 2024, which is not taking the name of ending. In the last months of last year, some serious allegations were made against the lead actress of the famous TV serial 'Anupama', Rupali Ganguly, by her stepdaughter Isha Verma. According to these allegations, Rupali distanced Isha from her father. Rupali remained silent on these allegations for a long time but she has filed a defamation case against Isha Verma. Recently, a new update related to her defamation case has come out in some media reports. A media report has said that whatever Isha Singh has said about Rupali Ganguly on different platforms, that content should be stopped. This order has been received from the court.

Vivian Dsena-Karan Veer Mehra's fight

Recently the reality show Bigg Boss 18 has ended. Karan Veer Mehra became the winner of this show and Vivian Dsena became the runner-up. There was not a very good friendship between these two in the show. But since Karan Veer Mehra has become the winner, Vivian has completely distanced himself from him. Recently Vivian Dsena has unfollowed Karan Veer Mehra on social media platforms. Also, when Vivian came out of the show Bigg Boss 18, he held a party, to which many contestants of this reality show were invited. Only Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang were not invited. Even then there was a discussion on social media that the relationship between Vivian and Karan has deteriorated.

Rajat Dalal

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has become a victim of controversy these days. Recently, he said a lot of wrong things about some contestants of Bigg Boss 18 on Elvish Yadav's podcast. Since then, a war of words has started on social media. Fans of Rajat Dalal and other contestants are trolling each other.

Rajan Shahi

In the recent past, many actors have left the serial 'Anupama'. Alisha Parveen, an actress in this serial, even said that she had been removed from the serial without notice. Rajan Shahi had put forth his point on all these things a few days ago. He said that actors who do not respect our team should not be in the serial. Therefore, such actors were removed from the show. There is a discussion on social media that Rajan Shahi throws anyone out of his show whenever he wants.

