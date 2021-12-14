Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANVIKISHADI._. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding FIRST PICS: Actress gets teary-eyed during varmala

Television's popular actress Ankita Lokhande married the love of her life, Vicky Jain, on December 14. The actress looked nothing less than a dream during her big fat Indian wedding. Ankita opted for a golden lehenga and paired it with a long veil. She completed the look with heavy traditional jewellery. The actress who has been the epitome of a happy bride got emotional on seeing her husband during the varmala ceremony. The video of the sea is going viral on social media platforms.

Here are the glimpses from Ankita's grand wedding.

Here's a glimpse into Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's beautiful wedding card.