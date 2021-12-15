Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain share stunning pictures from their wedding: 'Officially Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain share stunning pictures from their wedding

Love is in the air! Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple got hitched on Tuesday (December 14) in the presence of their family and friends. The actress, who married her long-time boyfriend shared stunning pictures from their special day on social media. For the wedding, Ankita opted for a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She completed her bridal look with a long veil paired with heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Jain opted for an ivory sherwani.

Ankita shared the pictures and wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!." Ankita and Vicky looked simply made for each other in the photos. The couple's wedding ceremony was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel, where Lokhande's friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode were present.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding has been the talk of the town. Their wedding hashtag #AnViKiKahani trended on social media platforms. The actress who has been the epitome of a happy bride got emotional on seeing her husband during the varmala ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began from Saturday with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was also attended by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for the past 3 years. Ankita made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The actress is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.