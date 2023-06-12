Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain complete one year in their dream home, share adorable photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande & Vicky complete a year in their home

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most adored celebrity couples in the telly town. The pair never shy away from expressing their love for one another in the public eye. Recently, the lovebirds marked one year in their dream home. The couple hosted a little celebration and puja at their home with their family members to mark this momentous occasion.

On Sunday, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account and shared a slew of pictures with her husband from the occasion. The couple looks absolutely adorable in their traditional outfits. Sharing the photos, Ankita wrote, "Happy one year of our happy place. Time really flies right!! I still remember when you bought this house for us baby how excited and happy u were because this was ur first home in mumbai. And finally the day we shifted ahhh."

She added, "How beautiful and memorable day was..It was 10-06-22 and yesterday we completed one year of our happy place. A whole year !!! It has been a roller coaster with lots emotional and lots of beautiful feelings and lots of love and memories.. when I see our home I feel only blessed and feel so grateful..so Thanku baby for giving me our home which we call it our happy place. Happy 1st anniversary dear home."

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated for several years before tying the knot in December 2021. The couple had a dreamy wedding in Mumbai followed by a lavish reception that was graced by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Arti Singh, Sana Makbul, Amruta Khanvilkar, Raj Singh Arora and Srishty Rode attended the bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita was last seen in Smart Jodi alongside her beau, Vicky Jain. She made her OTT debut with Pavitra Rishta 2. Ankita reprised her role as Archana, and Shaheer Sheikh starred as Manav Deshmukh.

