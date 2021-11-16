Ankita Lokhande swept away by 'incredible' floating posters of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Pavitra Rishta poster

Actress Ankita Lokhande talks about posters of the web series 'Pavitra Rishta' being showcased throughout the Mumbai coastline as part of their promotional campaign. The producers are doing it on huge custom-designed water vessels using LED display. She shares: "We have heard of floating breakfasts but having a floating poster of our latest show feels incredible. The floating vessel goes all over the Mumbai coastline – so everyone from Juhu to Versova to Colaba is be able to see this."

"Aapse milne ke liye hum saaton samundar paar kar sakte hain! Catch me and @shaheernsheikh on #PavitraRishtaOnALTBalaji @altbalaji @zendigitalmediallp @ektarkapoor," she wrote sharing a picture on Instagram.

Recently, actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is seen as 'Manav' in the web series 'Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late', said he is happy as the show is going to stream on another online platform. He also hoped to get the support of the audience once again for his character and chemistry with Ankita Lokhande who plays 'Archana'. The show is about a love story of couples who come from middle class families.

The character of 'Manav' was made popular by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, when the show aired on a television channel in 2009. Shaheer got a good response from the audience for his portrayal of a simple character 'Manav' in the web series.

Shaheer in a statement said, "Get ready for 'Manav' and 'Archana's love story that will melt your heart. I am overwhelmed with the response of the audiences for my character 'Manav' and now that the show is streaming on ALTBalaji, we are excited. I hope the audience showers the show with love."

Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia, the show also features, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai, and Usha Nadkarni in prominent roles.

'Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late' will stream on ALTBalaji.