Wedding Bells! Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy to Shraddha Arya, celebs who might tie the knot super soon

After Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, entertainment galore is a buzz that several television stars are going to tie the knot soon. As per reports Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya, actress Mouni Roy, Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande are all set to get married in the coming months. Let's have a look at the television actors who are all set to change their status.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya who is known for her role in the popular show Kundali Bhagya is expected to tie the knot with a navy-based man on November 16 in Delhi. Earlier, the actress was dating Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she also participated on Nach Baliye 9. However, after the show, the couple called off their relationship.

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande and her wedding with her boyfriend Vicky Jain has been a topic of discussion in the entertainment galore since a long time now. Amid several rumours about their wedding, the latest reports suggest the couple is all set to tie the knot this year in December. The dates for the marriage festivities are rumoured to be 12, 13 and 14.

Mouni Roy

Amid several speculations about Mouni's wedding, the latest buzz says that she is set to marry her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022.

Sanjay Gagnani

Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani might tie the knot with girlfriend and actress Poonam Preet on November 26. Sanjay and Poonam got engaged on February 18, 2018.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding is one of the most awaited events for her fans. The actress who is mostly tight-lipped about her personal life had first confirmed being in a relationship during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. She also revealed that she plans to marry her partner soon.

Gracy Singh

Lagaan actress Gracy Singh is expected to get married by 2022.

