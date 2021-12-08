Ankita Lokhande injured ahead of her wedding with Vicky Jain; hospitalised last night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande injured ahead of her wedding with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhane will soon be tying the knot soon with her beau Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta fame actress is all set to get married on December 14 this year. Ahead of her wedding, the actress reportedly sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, it is not a fracture, but Ankita has been advised bed rest by doctors. According to ETimes, "Even though she has been discharged, Ankita has been advised bed rest by doctors. There is no fracture."

Ankita and Vicky's wedding preparations have been in full swing. The couple, who has been dating for quite a long time now have begun their pre-wedding functions and the photos of the same are doing rounds on the internet. The actress recently posted a loved-up picture with her Vicky. "Bas yu hi," she captioned the post. In the pictures, the actress sizzled in a red saree, while Vicky Jain can be seen complementing her in black.

The photos of their wedding card have also gone viral on social media. Actress Shraddha Aarya, who recently married her long time boyfriend Rahul Nagal shared videos of Ankita's wedding invitation on her Instagram stories. The wedding card also gives a hint about the date and venue of their wedding ceremony.

Earlier, Ankita took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The bride and the groom-to-be looked their traditional best. Ankita looked stunning in her green saree with pink and golden border while her fiance was seen in a kurta. The two of them also had an ornament 'mundavalya' tied horizontally across their foreheads. For the caption, Ankita wrote, "Sacred #preweddingfestivities."