Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain set to make acting debut with Smart Jodi; actress welcomes him onboard

The show will also feature Neil-Aishwarya and Bhagyashree-Himalaya

Television's popular actress Ankita Lokhande whose wedding with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain became the talk of the town is all set to share screen space with her husband in a reality show Smart Jodi. The actress on Tuesday (February 22) took to Instagram and shared the promo of the show along with a sweet note for Vicky. She wrote, "Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby. I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvick Toh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut."

In the short clip, Vicky and Ankita can be seen enjoying chilli ice cream, the promo is oozing their chemistry as they share that they have similar life choices and even if they vary sometimes, Ankita says, "Hum haan me haan mila lete hai." This will be the first time Ankita and Vicky will be seen together on screen.

Smart Jodi is a reality show which will feature the couple opening up about their personal life through fun tasks and games, in front of the viewers. The show will air on Star Plus. Reportedly, the other popular pairs to participate in the show include, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Bijlani, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Taneja, Rahul Mahajan-Nataliya, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt among others.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021 in a grand wedding. They had three days of pre-wedding festivities starting with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was attended by a host of celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others.

