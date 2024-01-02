'Toot gaya tha...': Ankita Lokhande CRIES as she recalls seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's dead photos

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for 7 years

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Ankita Lokhande is undeniably one of the most-talked-about contestants of Salman Khan's reality show. Be it her arguments with her husband Vicky Jain or bittersweet relationship with Mannara Chopra or her memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, the TV star is leaving no stone unturned to hit the headlines.

The Pavitra Rishta actor has time and again shared details of her relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, she recalled the time when she saw the actor's dead photos being circulated on social media during his demise. In a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, she said, "I thought he was sleeping. I just kept looking at the picture and thought there was so much in that brain. I knew him too well. He was so intelligent, he had so much in his brain, but everything just vanished. You are nothing, you are just a body then."

"Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye that," she added.

When Ankita Lokhande shared her insecurities with Sushant's intimate scenes on screen

Earlier, the actor had revealed that she ended up crying after she saw Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scenes in Shudh Desi Romance. Sharing details about the same, Ankita had said Sushant booked an entire theatre for them to watch the film, co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. She added that she went back home and cried. Further, she also mentioned his intimate scenes with Anushka Sharma in PK.

Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, had also spoken about her breakup with Sushant. She had said the late actor did not give her any reason for parting ways and left her overnight.

