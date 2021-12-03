Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VICKYJAIN/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's pre-wedding rituals begin. See beautiful pics, videos

Pre-wedding festivities of Vicky have already begun. Hold your thoughts! We aren't talking about Vicky Kaushal but Vicky Jain who is all set to marry Ankita Lokhande. The couple who has been dating for quite a long time now are finally tying the knot and pictures from their pre-wedding functions are now doing rounds on the internet. In the same, the bride and the groom-to-be can be seen looking their traditional best. The photos from their ceremony was shared by Vicky on his Instagram handle. In the same, Ankita can be seen looking beautiful in her green saree with a pink and golden border while her fiance was seen in a kurta. The two of them also had an ornament 'mundavalya' ties horizontally across their forehead that had two vertical strings hanging on both sides.

Alongside the glimpses, Vicky wrote, "मी आमच्यावर प्रेम करतो" BUT "पिक्चर तो अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त..#AnVikikahani." There Marathi verse in his caption translates to "I love us." Even Ankita treated everyone with the images and wrote, "Sacred #preweddingfestivities."

Have a look:

As soon as they shared the same, a lot of fans and celebrities started pouring in congratulatory comments. Sana Makbul wrote, "my bestest, I m crying finally #Anvikikahani," while Vahbbiz Dorabjee commented, "Wohoooo." Siddharth Gupta wrote, "Congrats mere bhai (my brother)."

Apart from them, even fans expressed their excitement. A person wrote, "You look beautiful together," while another one commented, "Made for each other." A third person while congratulating them shared, "Wowww....so finally Vicky .. congratulations."

A few days back the couple stepped out in the city to distribute wedding cards to their close friends. During a conversation with the paps, the lovebirds went all blusing when the media questioned them, "Abhi shaadi ka mahina shuru ho raha hai kal se."

Ankita and Vicky are going to tie the knot on the 14th of the month and it is going to be a 3-day affair starting from December 12.