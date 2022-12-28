Ankit Gupta to re-enter Bigg Boss 16? Fans express outrage calling for his return

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITGUPTA Ankit Gupta to re-enter Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta was evicted last week after housemates voted him out for making the least contribution to the show among the nominated contenders. While he was dubbed the house's inactive member, he had a sizable fan base rooting for him. Following the elimination, BB supporters were shocked and flocked to Twitter to plead that BB bring him back into the house. Now, days after his eviction, the actor continues to rule the microblogging site as fans flood Twitter with requests for BB to make his return as a wild card.

Ankit Gupta fans started the "BB GET ANKIT AS WILDCARD" trend on Twitter. Many people criticised the elimination and urged makers to bring the actor back on the show. One user wrote, "Everything i need is on the hand of colors channel makers and creative team please call him bring him back in the show." Another user tweeted, "They knew they couldn’t evict Ankit based on audiences votes so they did this." A third user wrote, "Ankit is Still Trending worldwide!!.. last 5 days!! @ColorsTV! People Love him." A user also wrote, "I will take watching Ankit Gupta sleeping over watching the mandali and their boring sessions."

According to a report in India Forums, Ankit's fans also protested outside the Viacom18 office in Mumbai. They opposed the show's makers for evicting Ankit despite the fact that he received a large number of public votes.

Meanwhile, the TV actor was asked if he would return to the show. He told the Bombay Times, "I would only go for Priyanka." He added, "The so-called 'mandali' (group which currently includes Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan) targeted me and got me out of the show. Even Archana (Gautam) became part of that gang and did the same. Their targets have always been me and Priyanka, but this time Priyanka luckily got saved from the nominations and I was evicted."

Also read: Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty starrer's sequel in plans; here's what to expect from period action drama

Well, only time will tell whether the uproar on social media will convince the makers to have Ankit Gupta return to the show.

Also read: Top South Indian films of 2022: RRR to Major and KGF Chapter 2 to Kantara, films that won hearts

Latest Entertainment News