Anita Hassanandani shares cute pics from 'taklu baby' Aaravv Reddy's mundan ceremony

Television actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are currently enjoying the role of parents after their baby boy Aaravv's birth. The two have been sharing adorable posts on their respective social media handles and not only this they even created a special page for their son. On Tuesday, Anita shared a series of pictures of her son Aaravv Reddy after his mundan ceremony. 'Mundan' is a traditional Hindu ritual, where a baby’s hair is shaved for the first time.

In the pictures, little baby is sporting a clean-shaven head. Taking to Instagram, Anita dropped the adorable pics in which a bald Aaravv is seen along with his mom-dad and Anita-Rohit's mothers--Kavita Hassanandani and Sarama Reddy inside their home. "Takluuuu babyyyyy! Mundan done," the doting mommy wrote.

In the pictures, Aaravv looked cute in a mustard coloured kurta-pyjama as he is perched on his grandmother Sarama's arms.

Fans, followers and several celebs including Kishwer Merchant, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Mahhi Vij, Surbhi Jyoti, Ridhi Dogra reacted to the pictures. Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "awwieeee", Kishwer Merchant said, "awwwww", Mahhi Vij commented, "God bless you", Ridhi Dogra said, "congratulations" and Karanvir Bohra commented, "awwwwww Om namoshivaya."

Sharing a picture from Aaravv's Instagram, his parents captioned it, "And then they shaved my soft silky perfect hair.. MundanDoneRight Meet my Nani and Dadi ...Missed you masi @nikita_1512."

For those unversed, Anita and Rohit were blessed with their angel on February 9 this year. The announcement was made by the doting daddy on social media.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was last seen in Naagin 5, which she also shot during her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

